Dundalk beat Newtown to reach Europa Conference League second qualifying round

Dundalk are through to the second qualifying round of the new UEFA Europa Conference League after a 1-0 victory against Newtown on Tuesday evening.

Vinny Perth’s team arrived in Wales already 4-0 up from last week’s first leg at Oriel Park, and they made sure they progressed thanks to Michael Duffy’s second-half strike.

The goal came in the 52nd minute when Dundalk broke at pace following a Newtown free-kick, with Duffy racing on to Daniel Kelly’s pass before slotting the ball underneath the goalkeeper.

The 5-0 win over the two legs represents the club’s biggest aggregate victory in Europe and Dundalk can now look forward to a tie against either Levadia Tallinn of Estonia or St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the next round.