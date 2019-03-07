Dundee boss McIntyre still without Andrew Nelson and Craig Curran

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre expects to be without his strike pair of Andrew Nelson and Craig Curran when his team host Hearts on Saturday.

Nelson scored four goals in his first six games after joining from Sunderland on loan but aggravated a heel problem immediately after hitting a winner at Livingston.

Curran also missed last weekend’s defeat by Rangers after being troubled by a stomach issue and both players will have more treatment before being able to play.

On Nelson, McIntyre said: “He had a scan on his heel. There is a wee bit of bone bruising there with a wee bit of fluid still in it. So he’s had an injection in that but hopefully he will be back sooner rather than later. I don’t expect it to be too long

“Craig Curran is another one who had an injection last week. He is coming along great but probably the weekend might be too soon for him.”

Another January signing, Andrew Davies, is closing in on a debut after recovering from a foot fracture.

“He’s doing great,” McIntyre said. “He joined in with a bit of training this (Thursday) morning, he will do a bit more tomorrow, with hopefully getting the green light to join in full training next week.”