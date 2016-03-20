Dundee United 2 Dundee 2: Mckay salvages last-gasp draw

Billy Mckay's stoppage-time header salvaged a hard-fought point for Dundee United as they came from two-goals down to draw 2-2 with 10-man Dundee at Tannadice in the Scottish Premiership.

United came into the derby clash having lost their last two Premiership fixtures and that losing streak looked set to continue when Dundee top scorer Kane Hemmings netted twice before the interval.

However, the hosts managed to claw themselves back into the match when Mckay was scythed down in the area by Scott Bain.

The Dundee goalkeeper duly saw red for the foul and Mckay made no mistake in stepping up and coolly dispatching the resulting penalty.

United's comeback was complete in the 91st minute, as Mckay stole in to nod home his second of the game from close range and prevent city rivals Dundee, who are now without a victory in five matches – securing a second derby win of the season.

The point sees Mixu Paatelainen's side move to within seven points of 11th-placed Kilmarnock with a game in hand, while Dundee go seventh.