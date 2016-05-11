Dundee United docked points for fielding unregistered players

Relegated Premiership side Dundee United have been docked three points by the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) after fielding two unregistered players.

United's top-flight stay came to an end on May 2 as they were beaten by city rivals Dundee at Dens Park, after which manager Mixu Paatelainen left his role.

In the first match following Paatelainen's absence United recorded a 3-2 victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle, but those three points have been stripped from their tally.

Teenagers Jamie Robson and Alistair Coote were both named as substitutes for the clash, with the latter coming on with 13 minutes to play. However, neither had been registered with the SPFL.

An SPFL statement read: "Dundee United pled guilty to breaches of SPFL Player Regulations 12, 14(i) and 14(ii), which breached SPFL Rules.

"The breaches of Player Regulations occurred because the club failed to apply to the SPFL to League register the players as required by SPFL Player Regulations 7 and 3A.

"As a result, Dundee United were severely censured, deducted three points from their points total this Season and fined £30,000 (part suspended).

"The disciplinary hearing concluded that replaying the game before the end of the Season was not practical."

Following the decision, United chairman Stephen Thompson resigned from his position on the SPFL board.