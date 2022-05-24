Dunfermline appoint former Dundee boss James McPake as manager

Dunfermline have appointed James McPake as their new manager.

The former Dundee boss replaces John Hughes, who left East End Park following the Pars’ relegation to cinch League One.

McPake has signed a contract until the summer of 2024.

The 37-year-old, who led Dundee into the Premiership before being sacked in February, told the Dunfermline website: “I’m delighted to have been appointed manager at such a prestigious club within Scottish football.

“It’s been a challenging year for the club but I am excited and optimistic about how we can build the club up and get it moving in the right direction from League One.

“Over the years, on the pitch and in the opposition dugout, I’ve experienced the strong backing from the stands. The supporters are going to play a key role in this rebuild and it’s vital that we are all pulling in the same direction for the start of the season.”

Dunfermline chairman David Cook added: “We had a clear idea of what we were looking for in our new manager and we feel James fits the bill very well.

“Despite his young years, he has more than 100 games under his belt culminating in a promotion to the Premiership with Dundee.

“In addition to this, he has good experience in developing young players and integrating academy players in to the first-team squad.

“League One is a clear reset moment for the club and from our conversations with James, it is clear we share the same drive and ambition to help build the club up. Short term, that means helping get that winning feeling back at the club.”