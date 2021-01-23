Dunfermline fail to capitalise on Hearts’ defeat after goalless draw with Ayr

Dunfermline were only able to take one point out of Hearts’ lead in the Scottish Championship after an uneventful goalless draw with Ayr.

After a first half with little hint of a breakthrough, the second threatened to spark into life as Ayr went close early on but goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams scrambled Tom Walsh’s effort off the line and around the post.

Ryan Dow went close for Dunfermline while Fon Williams tipped Cammy Smith’s long-range shot over at the other end.

Ayr substitute Michael Moffat went close to breaking the deadlock and Iain Wilson fired over for Dunfermline as the match finished all square.