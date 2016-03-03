Dunga backs captain Neymar to cope with off-field issues

Brazil coach Dunga has suggested he is frustrated with the off-field problems regarding Neymar, but is confident his captain can cope with them and flourish for his country.

The Barcelona star was named in Brazil's squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers with Uruguay and Paraguay as Dunga's men continue to build up to the Copa America Centenario in June.

Neymar will likely lead Brazil at the Copa and the Olympics in Rio, but has been involved in investigations relating to tax evasion charges and alleged financial mismanagement of his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in Brazilian and Spanish courts respectively. The player has denied wrongdoing in both matters.

With the 24-year-old set to shoulder the responsibility for Brazil's hopes at the Copa, Dunga said his skipper can deal with any problems on or off the field.

"His responsibility? It's the same as Pele, Zico, Falcao," the Brazil coach said.

"They had players who could share the responsibility, but all of us in the football world would say that he has the most responsibility.

"Despite his young age, he has great, great experience. As coach of Brazil, I have my own problems, I can understand. I understand [the authorities] have to do their job, I understand perfectly.

"I only know one thing - whenever he comes to the Brazilian Selecao, there is a problem.

"I never want to interfere but as a coach, I want all the players to come here with their situation calm."