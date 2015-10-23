Dunga calm ahead of crucial Argentina clash

Brazil coach Dunga is remaining calm ahead of the country's crucial CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Peru next month.

Dunga has come under scrutiny following Brazil's faltering start in qualification for Russia 2018, having overseen a 2-0 loss in Chile before posting an unconvincing win over Venezuela.

The pressure was already mounting on the 51-year-old after Brazil were eliminated by Paraguay in the quarter-finals of this year's Copa America.

But Dunga is remaining positive and has been boosted by the return of Neymar for their upcoming qualifiers.

Neymar's Barcelona team-mate, Lionel Messi, looks set to miss out for Argentina however, but Dunga said the Copa America and World Cup finalists have the quality to cope without the attacking midfielder.

"Argentina have quality players and they will get over not having a player like Messi," Dunga said.

"When you play Argentina it's always a war. It is a league apart, there's this great rivalry, which always makes it difficult.

"We have to play smart, fully aware that every play, every tackle, could be decisive. Brazil will have to be focused and at our best."