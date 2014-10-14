Dunga delighted with four-goal Neymar

The Barcelona man helped put Japan away with a second-half hat-trick at the Singapore Stadium as Dunga's strong start to his second spell in charge continued.

After scoring the first four-goal haul for Brazil since Romario's against Venezuela in 2000, Neymar received praise from his coach - who has overseen four wins from as many outings since returning to the helm.

Brazil are also yet to concede a goal since their poor showing at the World Cup on home soil , with Dunga explaining Neymar's enthusiasm and passion for the game has helped bring out the best in him.

"When we started with the Selecao, we said that we would all contribute to growth of Neymar," he said after the win in Singapore.

"He assumed the matter of the captaincy well. Neymar enjoys playing football and is not satisfied with just a little. If he was playing with friends he would have the same enthusiasm as he does playing for the Selecao.

"With the creativity that he has, he can do something different every game."

Ahead of the Copa America in Chile next year, Brazil will round off their 2014 schedule with friendlies against Turkey and Austria.