Dunga: It's so hard to play against Suarez and Cavani

Dunga lamented a game of two halves as Uruguay battled from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw against Brazil in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Early goals from Douglas Costa and Renato Augusto had Brazil in control in Recife but the lethal duo of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez struck back to salvage a point for Uruguay.

Brazil coach Dunga was happy with his side's first-half performance but knew it was always going to be difficult to limit Cavani and Suarez.

"That first half the team got off to a good start, rolling the ball and making most of the space," the 52-year-old said.

"In the second half we were more static, without the same movement. Uruguay took advantage of it.

"In one half Brazil played, in the other it was Uruguay.

"To play against an attacker like Cavani, like Suarez is not easy. It's never easy to play against Uruguay.

Brazil star Neymar, who set up the second goal for Augusto, picked up a yellow card which sees him miss the nation's next qualifier away to Paraguay.

"As for the foul he gave away to get the yellow card, there should have been yellows for the fouls he received," Dunga added.

"The foul was not bad enough to receive a yellow. But it's Neymar, and the referees will always be rigid with him."