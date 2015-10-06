Dybala is already a star - Martino

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino believes Paulo Dybala is one of the top players in Serie A.

The Juventus forward, who was also eligible to represent Italy through his ancestry but turned down an approach from Antonio Conte, has been selected in the Argentina squad to face Ecuador and Paraguay in World Cup qualifying.

The coach of the beaten Copa America finalists has been impressed by the 21-year-old's development in Europe and hopes he can continue to build upon his broadening experience.

"We had the chance to call a player like Dybala," Martino said to Ole.

"We did it so he can get himself familiarised with the team. He's a player with enormous potential, he's become a star in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

"Now he has to assert himself with Juventus, which is as it would be if he was playing in Argentina for River Plate or Boca Juniors.

"Paulo is a good lad, when the head is right it means there is more chance of good things happening naturally."

Dybala is pleased to have realised his dream of making the cut and said he will do whatever is required for his country.

"It is a very important moment because to get here is not easy," Dybala told reporters upon his arrival in Buenos Aires.

"Things are going well for me and I will enjoy this because I always had this dream - it's what I wanted.

"If I get to play I'll be happy and if not, I will support the group. I'm available to the coach and my team-mates."

Argentina will be without Lionel Messi for their next two fixtures due to injury, but Dybala feels there are plenty of other talented players that he can learn from.

"Lionel is not going to be available but there are other very important players like him and I can observe them and learn many things," he added.

"The players there are the best in the world. Seeing them every day, it will be a great experience."