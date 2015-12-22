Dybala and Neymar can be Ballon d'Or contenders - Veron

Paulo Dybala has the potential to challenge for the Ballon d'Or in a similar manner to Barcelona star Lionel Messi, according to former Argentina international Juan Sebastian Veron.

Dybala endured a tricky opening to his debut season in Turin as Juventus' Serie A title defence got off to a stuttering start - the 22-year-old forward initially struggling for starts under Massimiliano Allegri.

However, the former Palermo striker has since become a regular feature for the champions, who have surged to fourth after seven consecutive league wins.

Dybala has scored three times in his last five outings - boasting 10 goals in all competitions - leaving Veron to suggest the forward and Neymar could consistently challenge for the Ballon d'Or like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

When asked if Dybala and Neymar were set to become long-term rivals like Messi and Ronaldo, former Inter and Sampdoria midfielder Veron told TuttoSport: "The talent is there, then it depends on continuity, the victories, the trophies.

"Messi is Messi, but it would be nice if, after Leo, there was another Argentinean to dominate. He should be left alone, but I have great hope for Dybala.

"He should not be loaded with too many expectations or pressures but not everyone can go to Juventus so young at Juventus and immediately bring goals."