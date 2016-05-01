Dybala claims Messi, Ronaldo would score less in Italy

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would not score 80 goals a season if they played in Serie A, according to Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

Dybala has been one of the driving forces behind Juve's Scudetto success this season with 16 goals as Massimiliano Allegri's men retained their crown ahead of Napoli and Roma.

As good as he has been, his goalscoring record looks average at best when compared to the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, who have regularly passed 50 goals a season during their time in Spain.

Dybala, though, believes a lack of tactical nous in La Liga has enabled the Barcelona and Real Madrid stars to thrive.

He told Tuttosport: "I will say that in Italy there is much better defending and it's a tactical type of football.

"The little clubs do not play in a wild and careless way as they do in Spain, although Atletico Madrid are changing this mentality. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would not have scored 80-90 goals in Italy.

"Perhaps they would get 40 like [Gonzalo] Higuain but not 80."

Dybala has been compared to Messi, his fellow Argentine, and the 22-year-old is hoping to emulate the Barcelona star in winning the game's biggest individual honour.

He added: "It is pleasing and the comparison doesn't weigh on me. It means that if you commit and work hard you can become one of the greats.

"I don't know if I'll become like Messi, but my objective is to win the Ballon d'Or."

Dybala, who joined Juve from Palermo in August, would be happy to see out his career in Turin and try to emulate club greats Gianluigi Buffon and Alessandro Del Piero.

"Yes, I can picture that. Their story fascinates me: 20 years with the same shirt makes you a legend," he said.

"I cannot promise it, because it is not only up to me, but it would be wonderful to win what they've won and stay at Juventus forever."