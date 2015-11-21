Dybala: I can do much more

Paulo Dybala promised there is more to come from him after his volley sealed a 1-0 win for Juventus against AC Milan.

Juve's march up the Serie A table continued with a third straight win on Saturday, with Dybala scoring the crucial goal in some style midway through the second half.

Dybala was Juve's brightest player throughout the game, and the Argentina forward is targeting more goals.

"I am happy with what I’m doing and there is always going to be competition for places, but everyone is helping me to settle in," he told reporters.

"I know that I can do much more."

Massimiliano Allegri's decision to rest Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado and Alvaro Morata for Wednesday's crucial Champions League match against Manchester City was justified as his side leapfrogged Milan into sixth place in Serie A.

Dybala added that it was an "unforgettable" moment to leave the field to a standing ovation from the Juventus supporters when he was substituted nine minutes from time.

"It was a great team display and a victory where everyone played their part," the 22-year-old added.

"We just did what the coach wanted us to do."