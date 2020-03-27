Dybala: I’m stronger now

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala says he feels “much better” and is ready to restart a training regime after his coronavirus diagnosis.

The 26-year-old Argentina international announced last week that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had both tested positive for the virus.

Although he said at the time both felt in “perfect condition” he has suffered stronger symptoms which prevented him exercising but says he is now on the mend.

"I feel good, much better in fact" @PauDybala_JR provides an update on his health. 🩺#ACasaConLaJuvepic.twitter.com/Zh3m5YdbC7

— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 27, 2020

In a video chat posted on Juve’s Twitter account he said: “I feel good, much better in fact, after having had some strong symptoms for a couple of days.

“Today I feel much better, without any symptoms and I can move much better, so I will try to train again.

“After having attempted to in the days where the symptoms were strong, I felt uncomfortable very quickly and I couldn’t get any air so I couldn’t do anything. After about five minutes I felt really tired and my body felt heavy, my muscles hurt and I had to stop.

“But luckily both me and my girlfriend feel much better now.”

Dybala was the third Juve player to test positive for the virus, after defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.