Dybala: Juventus have silenced the critics

Paulo Dybala feels Juventus have silenced their critics with a stunning run of form after their stuttering start to the season.

Juve won just one of their first six league games of the campaign, but have since reeled off a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions, putting them top of Serie A, into the final of the Coppa Italia and last 16 of the Champions League.

Dybala's superb 14th league goal of the season gave Massimiliano Allegri's team a 1-0 win over Sassuolo on Friday, providing them with a boost ahead of next Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich.

"After our loss against Sassuolo in October, no one gave us a chance of competing for the title," Dybala said.

"Everyone had written us off and now here we are.

"We will have to wait and see what happens in the remaining fixtures this weekend but we will still be top, in a cup final and with a great test against Bayern Munich just around the corner."

Juve came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw with Bayern in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Turin.