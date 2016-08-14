Dybala keen to form attacking trident with Higuain and Mandzukic

Paulo Dybala is keen to form an attacking trident with Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic at Juventus in 2016-17.

The former Palermo star often featured alongside Mandzukic up front last term, but the Croatia international is at risk of losing his starting berth following the arrival of Higuain for €90 million.

Nevertheless, Dybala is hopeful head coach Massimiliano Allegri will play all three at the same time.

"I think we're capable of playing as a front three, it's just a question of working at it on the training ground," Dybala told reporters.

"Mario and Gonzalo are two great strikers who are always lurking in the right areas and create space for those around them.

"It's up to the boss to decide who gets the nod.

"I feel the same as I did last year. I came here to win and I want to keep doing so. I feel in good shape and we'll work as hard as we can to get ready for the start of Serie A."