Dybala low on confidence

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala concedes he is lacking in confidence after an unconvincing start to the 2016-17 season.

The Argentina international was a star turn for Juve in his maiden campaign, scoring 23 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions as the Turin club racked up a fifth consecutive Serie A title.

Dybala is still to get off the mark this term, though, and the 22-year-old admits his drought has affected his belief in front of goal.

"Last year, I had a slightly better start to the season on a personal level," Dybala told ESPN.

"Perhaps I am lacking a bit of confidence.

"But I am just trying to help the team in any way possible. If I cannot score a goal, I will try to work together with those who do score goals by making runs and chasing the ball."

Whereas Dybala still awaits his first goal heading into Wednesday's encounter against Cagliari, new signing Gonzalo Higuain has already netted three times in four Serie A appearances.

"Gonzalo is a very important player for Juventus," Dybala added of his compatriot.

"All the new players add something and will help us improve compared to last year."