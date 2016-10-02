Dybala 'needed' Serie A goal at Empoli

Paulo Dybala spoke of his relief after ending his Serie A goal drought in Juventus' 3-0 win at Empoli on Sunday.

The Argentine scored 19 times in the league last season, but has endured a tough start to the new campaign, failing to net as Juve again climbed to the top of the table.

However, after striking against Dinamo Zagreb in a 4-0 Champions League win on Tuesday, Dybala finally broke his domestic duck against Empoli and admitted afterwards that the goal was a much-needed boost.

"I needed this goal in the league," he told Sky Italia. "I needed time. After the goal in Zagreb, I broke through and will be fine from now on.

"I am always with [fellow scorer and compatriot Gonzalo] Higuain. We talk all the time - and not just about football - so it makes sense we get along on the pitch too."

While Dybala was back on the score sheet, Juve again registered a clean sheet - their fourth in a row in all competitions - and the front man hailed his side's defensive work.

"I think it's very important for us not to concede a goal, for the confidence, for the team," he said.

"We said before the game that we must continue on this winning path, without conceding goals, and I think we did it well."