Dybala: Real Madrid or Barcelona? I'm fine at Juventus

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is happy to shun interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign a contract extension with the Serie A champions.

The Argentina international has struggled to recapture his stellar debut-season form in his second campaign, but he scored one and set up another to help Juve into the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with a 3-2 win over Atalanta.

Dybala is reportedly on the radar of LaLiga's giant duo, but Juventus have offered the former Palermo man a new deal, which he is happy to go along with.

"Barcelona or Real Madrid? There's no offers, for me there are no problems for the renewal," Dybala told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'm fine at Juventus, my agent will be in Turin in the coming days for the renewal.

"Arrigo Sacchi told Florentino Perez to sign me? I'm thinking only about Juventus."