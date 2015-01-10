Dyche: Burnley quality deserves recognition

In a match between two relegation candidates, it was Burnley who secured a vital three points in Saturday's encounter at Turf Moor - a victory that lifted the Lancashire side out of the bottom three.

Burnley opened the scoring when Scott Arfield jinked his way past two challenges and curled a shot beyond a helpless Rob Green.

Former Burnley man Charlie Austin levelled from the penalty spot, but Danny Ings scored the winner in the 37th minute when he showed expert footwork to escape the attentions of Richard Dunne and Steven Caulker before slotting home.

Manager Dyche is happy that Burnley do not draw the big headlines and analysis, but feels his team are worthy more recognition at times.

"A lot is made about the physical side of the team and desire to give performances," he said. "But we do have some quality as well, it doesn't always get a mention.

"I understand that because some of the players are not familiar to people in this league.

"Scott Arfield's goal is absolutely tremendous. If that's Alexis Sanchez I think it gets shown a thousand times over the weekend - we might get 50.

"Joking aside we're happy with being under the radar but it's a top-drawer goal. Two nutmegs and a fine finish using one of their players as a screen.

"Both were good goals, but with Ingsy people are more familiar with that play and the fast feet in the box.

"There is quality there, it has to be enhanced, but it's a good marker. The team are developing, you can see that, we're becoming more clinical and you can see that."

Though Burnley are now out of the relegation zone, Dyche will not allow his side to rest of their laurels in the battle to retain their top-flight status.

"I wasn't over thinking it at the start of the season so why should I now? Our mantra is one game at a time," he added.

"You're only judged on the final day of the season. It's another week where people will look at it and make a million stories from it.

"But my thoughts and beliefs are in what we're doing. We have a big game Wednesday and another Saturday, my focus is on that."

Burnley face Tottenham in the FA Cup in midweek before hosting Crystal Palace at the weekend.