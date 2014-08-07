Dyche: Burnley still on transfer lookout

Dyche has made a number of new additions since his side secured promotion to the top flight in April.

Michael Kightly, Steven Reid, Matt Gilks, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Matt Taylor and Marvin Sordell have all arrived at Turf Moor as Dyche aims to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

And the former Watford boss expects more deals to be finalised, stating his squad remains far from complete ahead of their Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 18.

"We are in the market, we are still active and we certainly need more than we have got because we want that demand from the squad," he said.

"It's not about necessarily replacing, it's about demand, it's about challenge and it's about keeping the group hungry and knowing that they haven't got a guaranteed shirt.

"There are a couple of situations we have been active with for a long time and they just take time, it's as simple as that.

"It's documented that unless you are going to throw massive money at things you just have to keep working at the deal and getting to a place where everyone is happy, which is what we are trying to do."

As well as making a number of signings, Burnley have also agreed new contracts with the likes of Ben Mee, Tom Heaton, Michael Duff and Scott Arfield as they seek to extend their stay in the top flight.

Burnley's last venture into the Premier League lasted just a season as they were relegated in 2010.