Dyche frustrated at penalty decisions

Sean Dyche concedes Burnley were outplayed in their 3-1 loss at Southampton, but felt the outcome of Sunday's contest could have been different if his side were awarded a first-half penalty.

The visitors saw claims for a spot-kick for Virgil van Dijk's challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson waved away by referee Mike Dean in the first half at the St Mary's Stadium with the score at 0-0.

Southampton turned on the style after the break with Charlie Austin's brace - the second of which came from a debateable penalty - against his former club either side of Nathan Redmond's well-taken finish taking the game away from Burnley, who bagged a consolation through Sam Vokes' spot-kick.

And Burnley managed Dyche was left frustrated with a decision that he felt was "impossible to get wrong".

"We should have had a penalty at 0-0 which would make the game different. That's stretching it a bit because they are a very good side but we needed that decision," he told Sky Sports.

"It's beyond a good shout, it's an impossible decision to get wrong.

"They got a very soft penalty, minimal contact if any. But this is not making excuses, they could have scored even more, but you need those decisions to go your way.

"Southampton are in good form, they break their shape and they are a side to be reckoned with."

Burnley have now conceded three goals in each of their past three away games and Dyche believes it is their performances at Turf Moor that will prove crucial in their battle to stay in the Premier League.

He added: "We know home form is important for us. We have shown bravery at home and we have to take games on away from home now.

"We need a bit more bravery to play with freedom. We are tense away from home."