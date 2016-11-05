Dyche hails 'deserved' Burnley win

Sean Dyche insists Burnley deserved their victory against Crystal Palace, despite losing a two-goal lead prior to Ashley Barnes' stoppage-time winner on Saturday.

Strikes from Sam Vokes and Johann Gudmundsson seemingly had Burnley cruising to victory at Turf Moor, but Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke replied for the visitors.

And, as Palace pushed for a third of their own, Barnes rifled home to give Dyche's men an important Premier League victory he believes they were good value for.

"I think we deserved the points by the final whistle," he said. "It was a real ding-dong of a game.

"Both teams went at it and I've been really pleased with the mentality of the group to finish in such a good way.

"I thought we played with confidence, although at 2-0 we were a little bit nervy, and I was happy with the fantastic finish from Ashley Barnes."

Burnley had given up a two-goal advantage to lose 3-2 to Palace in their last Premier League campaign in 2014-15, but this result, along with improving their league position, proves the Clarets' credentials, according to Dyche.

"It's fantastic to be ninth in the table for a club like Burnley," he continued.

"There are questions asked of us in the Premier League, but we're enjoying the ride and we want to keep improving - and there are signs of that.

"We will just keep taking each games as it comes."