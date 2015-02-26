Dyche keen to move on from Barnes furore

Barnes caught Matic high on the shin during a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, causing an angry reaction from the Serbian midfielder, who was given a straight red card for pushing Barnes to the ground.

The Burnley man went unpunished, drawing the ire of Jose Mourinho, before Dyche gave an interview to defend his player and club.

With a home clash against Swansea City to come on Saturday, Dyche is keen to switch focus back to Burnley's fight for Premier League survival.

"I made my thoughts clear in the video - I felt it was a better way of finding closure, and we now move forward, simple as that," he told the Burnley Express.

"And Barnesy is ready to do that as well. I think he's only been booked five times in 47 games for us.

"I don't see anything other than a player giving everything he can to do well for himself, his team-mates and Burnley."