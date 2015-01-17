Dyche rues 'slightly off' Burnley performance

Sean Dyche rued Burnley's "slightly off" performance as the Premier League strugglers threw away a two-goal lead in going down 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Ben Mee and Danny Ings put Burnley into a commanding position at Turf Moor with goals inside the opening 16 minutes, but Dwight Gayle and Jason Puncheon brought Palace level.

With three minutes remaining, Gayle struck his second to complete the turnaround, leaving Dyche frustrated.

"We got a 2-0 lead and I didn't really feel comfortable how the team was performing if I'm honest," he said.

"We didn't start particularly well and looked slightly off. The preparation was good, the players have gone hard again but the details of our game just weren't there.

"If you get too many of them wrong it's hard to win football matches.

"The hardest thing in management is to snap teams out of that performance level when they're just below par.

"When you've got four, five or six [off their game] it becomes more difficult. It wasn't a radically poor performance, they were just off their normal levels. You've got to be right at the top of performances all the time.

"We'll work it out over the weekend and we'll be ready to go again when the next one comes around [at Sunderland on January 31].

"These [defeats] are just reminders you can't win them all but they're a big reminder about what we have to do at this level.

"We're still in there, still in good shape, but we're disappointed today."