Dyche targets Chelsea upset in opener

The newly promoted Turf Moor outfit must wait until Monday to get their top-flight campaign under way and will be hoping to perform better than 2009-10, when they were relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Manager Dyche, whose side are among the favourites to go down, insists every fixture this season will be tough, but is looking forward to playing host to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea.

"It's a double-edged sword really, I mean which teams do you get in the Premier League where you think that’s going to be an easy one?" he said.

"I don't think there is such a thing and we've got to play them all at some point, the players and myself both know that.

"For sure, it's a tough challenge, they've got a fantastic manager, a fantastic club and a fantastic team as well as amazing power in the market.

"Having said that, there are no guarantees for anyone and Jose was open in saying last year that he felt it was one of the leagues that was more open than others.

"We'll certainly be working hard to make sure it is."