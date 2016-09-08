Dyche: True value out the window

Sean Dyche claims Burnley missed out on transfer targets because they were unwilling to meet inflated asking prices.

Having being promoted as Championship winners, the Clarets could be set to struggle in the Premier League after an off-season of minimal recruitment.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Nick Pope both moved to Turf Moor from Charlton Athletic, followed by the relative coup of recruiting Belgium international Steven Defour from Anderlecht, while Patrick Bamford was brought in on loan from Chelsea.

Jeff Hendrick was prised from Derby County on deadline day, but Dyche has acknowledged there is a sense of unfinished business about the transfer window.

"There were a couple of situations which got away from us for varying reasons," he told a news conference ahead of a match at home to fellow promoted side Hull City on Saturday.

"It's well documented now that people in a lot more powerful positions than myself, financial positions at certain clubs, have set out how demanding the window has been.

"True value or worth is out the window now, it's whether you want to pay the price or not, so that's where it's at."

Having caught the eye playing for Republic of Ireland at Euro 2016, Hendrick reportedly cost Burnley more than £10million, despite the 24-year-old being unproven in the top flight.

"We hope first of all for him to bring good competition," Dyche said of the energetic midfielder.

"Everyone knows that's a great thing to have within a team. Competition for places, usually brings that competitive edge to performances.

"He's still young, still learning and new to the Premier League himself so he's willing to take on the challenge."

Striker Andre Gray meanwhile is hoping to be granted a personal hearing as he faces a Football Association misconduct charge over homophobic messages posted on social media platform Twitter in 2012.

"He seems in good spirits," Dyche said of the forward.

"That will be taken care of by the powers that be when it comes around."