Dyche upbeat despite Chelsea defeat

The newly promoted Lancashire club were always likely to be up against it against a Chelsea side who are many experts' favourites for the title after a period of expensive close-season recruitment that saw the likes of Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas arrive at Stamford Bridge.

And it was that pairing that made the difference at Turf Moor, Costa cancelling out Scott Arfield's14th-minute opener, before Fabregas showcased his quality by laying on goals for Andre Schurrle and Branislav Ivanovic.

Despite the defeat, Dyche was in philosophical mood and was quick to praise his players for the belief they demonstrated in Burnley's first Premier League game since 2010.

"It's the reality of the market that we are going into, and Chelsea are at the top of that," he told Sky Sports. "They have power, quality, pace and can hurt you in many ways.

"That's what you get for £300 million or whatever. We kept trying to play and will try to keep the inner quality, and inner belief.

"We will learn from a game against Chelsea, it's the top of the market and they will be a force this season."