Dyche urges Burnley to turn draws into wins

Having secured a point with a late Danny Ings penalty against Aston Villa last Saturday, the Lancashire club appeared set for a maximum haul at Turf Moor when George Boyd put them ahead in the 34th minute.

However, Papiss Cisse restored parity three minutes into the second half and, although the result was enough to move Burnley out of the Premier League relegation zone, Dyche is eager for his team to turn their increasingly positive performances into victories.

"I thought first half we were excellent," Dyche said. "We had a really good chance to go 2-0 up just before half-time.

"[We] kept them really quiet first half, played some really good football.

"We expected a reaction [from Newcastle], we gave them the chance to react with a poor goal by our standards.

"[It was a] very good performance again I felt against a team who are in form barring a blip [versus West Ham] on Saturday.

"It's a relentless, unforgiving division. We know we can play, we want to play and we want to affect teams to win games as well. So nearly Saturday [against Villa] and so nearly tonight.

"We've got to keep turning them so nearlys into actuals, make sure that the wins come."