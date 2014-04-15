Dyer: Bust-up claims blown out of proportion

The Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday that a "couple of incidents" had taken place prior to the defeat to Jose Mourinho's side, in which Swansea were reduced to 10 men when defender Chico Flores was sent off in the 16th minute.

Garry Monk's men are just three points above the relegation zone, having won just one of their last nine league games.

However, Dyer insists that any off-pitch incidents have been exaggerated and feels the atmosphere in the dressing room is a positive one.

"The mood in the camp is very good," he told Swansea's official website.

"I know there has been a report in the press today (Tuesday) about a training ground bust-up, but I think all the effort and commitment on display against Chelsea proved that we are all working for each other - and not against each other, as is being suggested.

"The report has blown everything out of proportion and it is not what it seems. We are a good bunch and we work hard for each other.

"We are all fully focused on the last four games and we owe the fans a win or two before the end of the season."

Swansea visit Newcastle United on Saturday as they look to pull clear of the bottom three.