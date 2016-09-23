Dyer on track for November return

Swansea City attacker Nathan Dyer has undergone ankle surgery and is set to miss up to nine weeks.

Dyer has made just two appearances this season and needed an operation to remove extra bone which had grown on his ankle.

The 28-year-old, who signed a four-year deal with Swansea in August, will be sidelined until November.

"The operation went well," Swansea head of performance Richard Buchanan said. "The specialists are pleased with the outcome and it is estimated that Nathan is likely to be out for between seven and nine weeks."

Swansea are struggling in 15th in the Premier League ahead of hosting leaders Manchester City on Saturday.