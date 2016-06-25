Dyke backs Hodgson for new contract

Outgoing Football Association chairman Greg Dyke says England can win Euro 2016 and he expects manager Roy Hodgson to be offered a new contract.

England meet Iceland in the last 16 on Monday having finished second to Wales in Group B.

Hodgson's team selection for England's goalless draw with Slovakia in their final group fixture came in for considerable criticism, and failure to see off minnows Iceland would only add to the pressure.

But Dyke, who will stand down from his position in July, is confident Hodgson can take England a long way into the tournament.

"Now I think Roy is doing a great job, we're very supportive of him and I personally have always been very supportive of him," Dyke is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I think he's a really good bloke and I believe we will go on and do really well in this tournament and he will get a new contract.

"I think we can win the tournament. I think we have played quite well. What we need to do is start meeting some teams that are a bit more attacking as that gives us some room."

The winner of Monday's fixture in Nice will meet France or Republic of Ireland in the quarter-finals.