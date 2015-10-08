Dyke: FA will await FIFA verdict before dropping Platini support

Football Association (FA) chairman Greg Dyke has stated that the body will withdraw its support of Michel Platini if FIFA's ethics committee finds the UEFA president guilty of improper conduct, but insisted that they will not rush into a decision.

Platini, along with outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter and general secretary Jerome Valcke, was suspended from any football-related activity for a period of 90 days on Thursday.

In Platini's case, the suspension comes as a result of an investigation into a £1.35million payment made in 2011 to the Frenchman, who had been backed by the FA in his bid to succeed Blatter as FIFA president.

But Dyke insists that the FA will await the committee's verdict before making a decision on whether to continue backing the former France captain.

"If the ethics committee reaches a conclusion that Mr Platini has not behaved properly or has behaved dishonestly then of course the FA will not support him," Dyke said.

"That's why we said in our statement that we are awaiting the results of the investigation - we need to see the evidence.

"I can see why people are saying we should stop supporting him now, but we will follow what the ethics committee decides.

"Platini claims it's a fix, but if they decide he has behaved improperly we will not support him and I'm sure I would have the backing of the FA board on that."