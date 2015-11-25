Dynamo Kiev receive UEFA fine, stadium closure

Dynamo Kiev have been fined and ordered to play two UEFA home matches behind closed doors, with a third suspended, following a series of rules breaches in the Champions League game against Chelsea last month.

The Ukrainian champions have been fined €100,000 following charges of racist behaviour, crowd disturbances and of having blocked stairways at the Olympic Stadium on October 20. The order to have a third match played behind closed doors is "suspended for a probationary period of three years", according to a UEFA statement.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body had originally been scheduled to deliver its findings on October 27, but a verdict was delayed pending further investigation.

Dynamo and Chelsea drew 0-0 in Kiev, followed by a 2-1 win for the Premier League champions in the return fixture at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Chelsea defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-0 away from home on Tuesday, while Dynamo recorded a 2-0 victory at Porto, leaving Group G finely poised ahead of the final matchday next month.

Porto and Chelsea are level on 10 points at the top of the group, with Dynamo two points behind in third.

Chelsea are at home to the Portuguese side on December 9, while Dynamo host Maccabi Tel Aviv on the same night. They will do so in front of an empty stadium and, regardless of whether they advance to the Champions League round of 16 or drop into the Europa League round of 32, will also be without the support of their fans in the home leg of their first knockout tie in either competition.