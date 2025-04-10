Watch Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea: Live streams for UEFA Conference League quarter-final

Watch Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea this evening, April 10, as the Blues travel to Poland in the quarter-final of the UEFA Conference League.

Chelsea are currently scrapping for a Champions League spot for next season, sitting fourth in the Premier League, but they're fighting it out in the third tier of European football tonight.

After topping the opening league phase with a 100% record of six victories, and then beating Copenhagen home and away in the last-16 round, Enzo Maresca's side are the front-runners in the Conference League and the favourites to lift the trophy.

Their opponents in this two-legged quarter final are Legia Warsaw, who finished seventh in the league phase table and are currently fifth in their domestic league.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Chelsea against Legia Warsaw online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea for free?

You can watch Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea for free, if you're in Belgium, where the pubic broadcasters have plenty of rights to the Conference League and Europa League.

Chelsea's visit to Legia Warsaw is available on two separate broadcasters – in the Flemish-speaking north it's on Play6 and the GoPlay streaming platform, while in the French-speaking south it's on Tipik and its Auvio streaming platform.

The game is also free-to-air in Turkey, where ublic broadcaster TRT is showing the game on TRT1 and via on Tabii, which can be accessed via app or simply through a web-browser player without requiring registration.

Coverage is geo-restricted. Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streaming services from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea s from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Chelsea play Legia Warsaw in the UK

In the UK, TNT Sports has the TV rights to UEFA Conference League football, with a Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea live stream on Discovery+.

On TV, the channel you need is TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm ahead of the 5.45pm kick-off. If you don't have it already, you'll need to add TNT Sports to your existing TV package - prices vary by provider.

If you want to stream the game online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, and specifically the Discovery+ Premium plan, which comes at a cost of £30.99 a month.

That's a hefty investment, but you do get a lot of European football, including all the the Champions League live streams.

Watch Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea in the US

Paramount+ is the home of European soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea live stream.

Paramount+ comes in at $7.99 a month for the Essential package - or an even-lower rate of $59.99 for a whole year. You could even remove adverts and add thousands of movies and TV episodes for $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Away from the US right now? You can still access your Paramount+ subscription by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Where else can I watch Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea

