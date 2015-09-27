Dzeko out for up to a month, confirm Roma

Roma have confirmed that Edin Dzeko will be out for between three or four weeks with a twisted knee, while Francesco Totti is set for further scans on a thigh injury.

On-loan Manchester City man Dzeko picked up the injury during Saturday's 5-1 thumping of Carpi in Serie A.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina striker will miss Roma's Champions League game against BATE and their trip to Palermo, as well as his country's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Wales and Cyprus - but could return for the Serie A clash against Empoli on October 17.

Roma also announced that captain Totti, who turned 39 on Sunday, and midfielder Seydou Keita will undergo further tests in the next 10 days after they both sustained thigh strains in Saturday's match.