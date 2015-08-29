Dzeko wants Totti partnership at Roma
Roma striker Edin Dzeko hopes coach Rudi Garcia will afford him plenty of playing time alongside Olimpico icon Francesco Totti this season.
Edin Dzeko is certain he can strike up a potent partnership with Roma legend Francesco Totti this term.
Dzeko moved to the Stadio Olimpico on a season-long loan from Manchester City earlier this month and was utilised in an attacking trident between Gervinho and Mohamed Salah in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Verona.
Totti remained on the bench throughout at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, having completed 90 minutes just four times in Serie A last term.
When asked if he could flourish alongside Totti, Dzeko told Sky Sport Italia: "Of course I can, he is a legend and a fantastic player.
"Everyone can play with him, but it depends on Rudi Garcia to decide."
Dzeko will line up against Juventus for Roma in an early clash of Serie A title contenders on Sunday.
"It is curious, as in my career I have played against almost every big club in Europe and the world, but never against Juventus," he added.
"They are a great team and you just need to look at the numbers. They've won the last four Scudetti in a row and that says it all.
"Now finally I can face them and I hope to do well. I respect Juve a great deal, but we must give our all to get a good result."
