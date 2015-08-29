Dzeko wants Totti partnership at Roma

Edin Dzeko is certain he can strike up a potent partnership with Roma legend Francesco Totti this term.

Dzeko moved to the Stadio Olimpico on a season-long loan from Manchester City earlier this month and was utilised in an attacking trident between Gervinho and Mohamed Salah in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Verona.

Totti remained on the bench throughout at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, having completed 90 minutes just four times in Serie A last term.

When asked if he could flourish alongside Totti, Dzeko told Sky Sport Italia: "Of course I can, he is a legend and a fantastic player.

"Everyone can play with him, but it depends on Rudi Garcia to decide."

Dzeko will line up against Juventus for Roma in an early clash of Serie A title contenders on Sunday.

"It is curious, as in my career I have played against almost every big club in Europe and the world, but never against Juventus," he added.

"They are a great team and you just need to look at the numbers. They've won the last four Scudetti in a row and that says it all.

"Now finally I can face them and I hope to do well. I respect Juve a great deal, but we must give our all to get a good result."