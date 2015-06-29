Dzeko 'would run to Roma' - Pjanic
Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko wants to move to Roma, according to Bosnia-Herzegovina team-mate Miralem Pjanic.
Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic said Edin Dzeko "would run" to join him in the Italian capital.
Manchester City striker Dzeko has been linked with a move to Roma, having found game-time hard to come by in 2014-15.
Dzeko only made 22 Premier League appearances last term, his lowest tally since 2010-11, when he played 15 matches in his first season in Manchester.
And Bosnia-Herzegovina team-mate Pjanic fueled speculation that Dzeko will be playing in Serie A next season, telling Romanews.eu: "Dzeko would run to Roma and the wages won't be a problem, as he'd adjust them.
"It all depends on the club."
Dzeko scored six goals in 31 appearances in all competitions last season.
