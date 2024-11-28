EA FC 25 game deal round up: We round-up the best Black Friday offers across the consoles
EA FC 25 was only released in September, but the pre-Christmas sales are seeing huge reductions across all platforms...
If you were waiting for a reason to bag a copy of EA FC 25, you may find now is indeed the perfect time.
US EA FC 25 deals
A major reduction here from US retail giant Walmart. They are offering a saving of nearly $40 on EA FC 25, for a physical PlayStation5 copy of the game. They are also offering free holiday returns until January 31.
If you're shopping from the States, but Xbox Series X is your console of choice, Amazon have you covered this Black Friday. They are also offering 57 per cent off on a physical copy of the game.
Who doesn't love the Nintendo Switch? If your preferred choice of gaming experience is the hybrid console, you can snap up the game and save over $25 through this deal with Walmart. Perfect for taking your EA FC 25 Career Mode save on the road.
UK EA FC 25 deals
UK gamers fear not, there's still plenty of offers to take advantage of this week. Amazon are currently offering 40 per cent off on the the PlayStation5 version.
If you game with Xbox and want that little extra from your FC 25 experience, this deal is for you. Microsoft store is offering a huge saving on the Ultimate Edition version of the game. Amongst plenty of other bonuses, you'll get 4600 FC (FIFA) Points to get you started.
There's nothing better than being able to play EA FC while on holiday - or anywhere away from home, for that matter - so to see a £19 discount on the Switch version of this year's game is certainly welcome.
The latest release in the iconic football gaming series may have only been released two months ago, but Black Friday week has seen prices already slashed. On both sides of the Atlantic we have seen major reductions on the game, regardless of what console you're currently on.
And if you need a brand new console you may want to check out this incredible offer from Amazon in the US, where they've knocked $75 off a brand new PlayStation5 (slim). As for the game itself, we've scoured the through as many retailers as possible to bring you some amazing discounts.
So if you were considering picking up EA's latest football/soccer release ahead of Christmas, check out these offers now. There's plenty other of the best Black Friday soccer deals, and best Black Friday football deals available, too.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.