EA FC 25 game deal round up: We round-up the best Black Friday offers across the consoles

EA FC 25 was only released in September, but the pre-Christmas sales are seeing huge reductions across all platforms...

EA FC 25 Front Cover with Jude Bellingham
You can get EA FC 25 at a reduced price this Black Friday (Image credit: EA)
If you were waiting for a reason to bag a copy of EA FC 25, you may find now is indeed the perfect time.

US EA FC 25 deals

EA FC 25 - PlayStation 5 (physical)
EA FC 25 - PlayStation 5 (physical): was $69.99 now $30 at Walmart

A major reduction here from US retail giant Walmart. They are offering a saving of nearly $40 on EA FC 25, for a physical PlayStation5 copy of the game. They are also offering free holiday returns until January 31.

EA FC 25 - Xbox Series X (physical)
EA FC 25 - Xbox Series X (physical): was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

If you're shopping from the States, but Xbox Series X is your console of choice, Amazon have you covered this Black Friday. They are also offering 57 per cent off on a physical copy of the game.

EA FC 25 - Nintendo Switch
EA FC 25 - Nintendo Switch: was $59.99 now $34.97 at Walmart

Who doesn't love the Nintendo Switch? If your preferred choice of gaming experience is the hybrid console, you can snap up the game and save over $25 through this deal with Walmart. Perfect for taking your EA FC 25 Career Mode save on the road.

UK EA FC 25 deals

EA FC 25 - Standard Edition PS5
EA FC 25 - Standard Edition PS5: was £69.99 now £41.97 at Amazon

UK gamers fear not, there's still plenty of offers to take advantage of this week. Amazon are currently offering 40 per cent off on the the PlayStation5 version.

EA FC 25 - Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
EA FC 25 - Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: was £99.99 now £49.99 at xbox.com

If you game with Xbox and want that little extra from your FC 25 experience, this deal is for you. Microsoft store is offering a huge saving on the Ultimate Edition version of the game. Amongst plenty of other bonuses, you'll get 4600 FC (FIFA) Points to get you started.

EA FC 25 - Nintendo Switch
EA FC 25 - Nintendo Switch: was £46.99 now £27.99 at Currys Mobile

There's nothing better than being able to play EA FC while on holiday - or anywhere away from home, for that matter - so to see a £19 discount on the Switch version of this year's game is certainly welcome.

The latest release in the iconic football gaming series may have only been released two months ago, but Black Friday week has seen prices already slashed. On both sides of the Atlantic we have seen major reductions on the game, regardless of what console you're currently on.

And if you need a brand new console you may want to check out this incredible offer from Amazon in the US, where they've knocked $75 off a brand new PlayStation5 (slim). As for the game itself, we've scoured the through as many retailers as possible to bring you some amazing discounts.

So if you were considering picking up EA's latest football/soccer release ahead of Christmas, check out these offers now. There's plenty other of the best Black Friday soccer deals, and best Black Friday football deals available, too.

