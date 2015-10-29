'Early days' for West Ham, says Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has urged his players to maintain their impressive form this weekend but warned against getting carried away by recent results.

After an inconsistent start to the campaign, West Ham are now seven unbeaten in the Premier League and have taken maximum points from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea this term.

Sitting third ahead of Saturday's trip to Watford, Bilic warned of the need to remain grounded but talked up his side's faith in their ability to keep the run going.

"It's only still the start but we are confident. There's going to be ups and downs results wise but I don't see why it should drop," he told reporters.

"Our goal is to try and win as many football games as we can and to play as attractive football as we can. It's still early days.

"Our position in the table motivates the players by itself because they are enjoying it and they want to enjoy it longer."

Alex Song (ankle) remains ruled out for Saturday but Winston Reid could push for a place in the squad following a back problem.

"We'll see today with some players who missed yesterday's session with small knocks or fatigue," added Bilic.

"We should be alright for Saturday, almost fully fit for Saturday. Winston Reid has trained with us for a few days now too."