Eberl still targeting permanent Gladbach deal for Christensen

Borussia Monchengladbach are still hoping to conclude a permanent deal with Chelsea for on-loan defender Andreas Christensen.

The Denmark international has spent the last two seasons at the Bundesliga club and he is due to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the current campaign to link up with Antonio Conte's Premier League leaders.

Gladbach's sporting director Max Eberl confirmed his club believe a permanent move is still a possibility for the 20-year-old centre-back.

"That Chelsea want Andreas, who has made a great development step with us, to go back is logical," Eberl told RP Online. "But do we know what their plans are in the end?

"If there is a possibility, we have a foot in the door, not only at Chelsea, but also with Andreas.

"I say it this way: The fight is not yet hopeless. Already, we can create a situation where we can get back on track."

Eberl recently ended speculation linking him with the vacant sporting director role at Bayern Munich, but Gladbach will have to do without Mahmoud Dahoud next season after the midfielder agreed a deal to join Borussia Dortmund.

"In the last eight-and-a-half years we have always tried to find good solutions in a constantly changing transfer process," Eberl added. "If you can imagine, the players who have left us in the past years, that was always a big challenge.

"That's it again now. But I like the task - it's the job here. One must also look at the other side: we had a great player like Andreas Christensen for comparatively small money here for two years, that is great. Our chance is that the young players know that we believe in them and are convinced by them."