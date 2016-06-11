Ecuador v Haiti: Ayovi positive about qualification chances

Walter Ayovi says Ecuador are keeping a positive attitude with their Copa America Centenario campaign in the balance ahead of their final Group B match against Haiti in New Jersey.

Following a goalless draw with Brazil and a 2-2 tie against Peru, Ecuador sit third in their pool and two points adrift of the qualification places.

Haiti are simply playing for pride, but Gustavo Quinteros' team still have an opportunity to advance to the quarter-finals.

A two-goal victory would guarantee qualification regardless of the result in Brazil's meeting with Peru later on Sunday.

Ecuador captain Ayovi acknowledged the potential pitfall of going into the match needing a two-goal victory, but believes an optimistic mentality will serve the team well.

"We have to win to qualify, we have the chance and everything depends on us," Ayovi said.

"We have a great team and know what we should do, we are speaking positively and hopefully that will help us.

"Haiti is a team that has interesting aspects, we know it will be a tough opponent. We hope to create our own opportunity and be the team we were against Peru.

"It's not easy to score two goals, but you have to work towards that possibility. We want to qualify."

Ecuador will be unable to count centre-back Gabriel Achilier, who misses the match through suspension after being sent off against Peru.

Frickson Erazo is expected to come into the defence, but, at the other end of the pitch, Miller Bolanos is a doubt due to a muscular injury.

Fidel Martinez and Juan Cazares will subsequently vie for the opportunity to support Enner Valencia in attack.

Haiti head into the match on the back of a 7-1 thumping at the hands of group leaders Brazil.

Patrice Neveu's side were not too disheartened, however, having scored their first ever Copa goal against the five-time World Cup winners.

They will be eager to avoid a third straight defeat and claim at least a point from their maiden Copa America campaign.

James Marcelin scored their solitary strike in Orlando and will be looked to for further inspiration from midfield.