Ecuador v Peru: Quinteros taking the same approach following Brazil draw

Gustavo Quinteros insists Ecuador will not change their attitude for their Copa America Centenario meeting with Peru, four days on from holding Brazil.

Quinteros' men on Saturday played out a 0-0 draw with the five-time world champions, although the Ecuador coach was left furious at the officials.

Midway through the second period, Miller Bolanos' cross was fumbled into the net by Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, only for the goal to be disallowed as the ball was ruled to have crossed the byline beforehand.

Coming into the tournament, many would have expected Peru to represent the easier test of Ecuador's first two games, but Ricardo Gareca's side top Group B after seeing off Haiti 1-0 in their opener.

And Quinteros insists his players will head into Wednesday's clash in Glendale with exactly the same philosophy.

"Yes, we try to always play the same way," he said. "Against Brazil we went to press them to take away the ball; at times we did well and others not.

"They have quality players and also play very well. We always go out to play with the same spirit and with the same idea to win."

Quinteros was also pleased with the contributions of three players who have not previously been first-team regulars.

"[Carlos] Gruezo, [Esteban] Dreer and [Arturo] Mina, who had to replace other players who came to play before, did excellently. I am very satisfied and happy with them; so it is likely they can return to play this game," he said.

Peru, losing semi-finalists to eventual champions Chile last year, will secure qualification to the last eight with victory.

Paolo Guerrero, top scorer at each of the last two editions of this tournament, proved to be Peru's man for the big occasion again with the winner against Haiti to put Gareca's men in a strong position in the group.

But Gareca will not let his players rest on their laurels against Ecuador.

"We respect the team of Ecuador." he said. "We're definitely going to have to correct and improve a lot if we intend to get a positive result."