Ecuador Wrap: Barca close in on Independiente

Pablo Repetto's Independiente suffered a 2-0 loss at LDU Quito, marking their second straight loss in the league.

It opened the door for their nearest rivals and they took full advantage.

Barcelona, now just a point back, and Emelec both recorded victories to go with third-placed LDU Quito's win over the leaders.

Goals from Diego Morales and Hansel Batalla saw LDU Quito to their win, moving them within three points of top spot.

Barcelona took advantage to move within a point, with Ismael Blanco's second-half goal enough to see them past Deportivo Quito 1-0.

Emelec are five points off top spot with three matches remaining after Miller Bolanos' late winner in their 1-0 victory at El Nacional.

Deportivo Cuenca overcame LDU Loja 1-0 and Universidad Catolica and Manta had three-goal wins.

Universidad Catolica cruised past bottom side Olmedo 3-0 and Manta were far too strong for Mushuc Runa in a 3-0 victory.