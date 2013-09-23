Ecuador Wrap: Emelec win to pressure leaders

Osbaldo Lastra and Enner Valencia led Emelec to a 2-0 victory over El Nacional, but the victors remain second on the table on goal difference.



Lastra volleyed in the opener after a scramble in the area in the 53rd minute and the points were sealed late on.



Valencia tucked in from close range in the third minute of additional time after a squared pass.



Universidad Catolica needed a late equaliser to claim a point at Deportivo Cuenca as they played out a 2-2 draw.



Henry Patta's neat left-footed finish gave the visitors the lead, but by the 81st minute, they were behind.



Andres Mendoza headed past his own goalkeeper early in the second half and his team were behind when Andres Rios volleyed in a corner.



But Federico Laurito tapped in an 89th-minute equaliser to ensure his side stayed top of the table.



Independiente comfortably disposed of Deportivo Quevedo 3-0 on the back of Junior Sornoza's double.



Luis Escalada's 79th-minute goal saw Manta past LDU Loja 2-1 and Barcelona continued their good form with a 2-1 win at home to Deportivo Quito.



Strugglers LDU Quito and Macara played out a 1-1 draw.