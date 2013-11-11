Ecuador Wrap: Gimenez fires Emelec clear

Fernando Gimenez was the star for Emelec, scoring in the 16th and 24th minutes before Fernando Gaibor secured the third goal on 54 minutes.

The victory means Emelec move further clear in the standings after Universidad Catolica's 2-2 draw at LDU Loja.

Catolica found themselves 2-0 down midway through the first-half after goals from Jonny Uchuari and Fabio Renato.

But a double from Jonathan De la Cruz in the second half earned a point for Catolica, who are now winless in five league games.

Macara secured only their second win of the season with a 2-0 home triumph over Independiente del Valle.

Strikes in either half to Alex Pinillo and Gustavo Nazareno saw Macara grab their first victory in 10 games.

Manta led for 88 minutes before conceding a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Deportivo Cuenca.

Jhon Carabali scored in the first minute for Manta but Cuenca hit back from Javier Charcopa on 89 minutes.

In other games, Barcelona won 1-0 at El Nacional while LDU Quito accounted for Deportivo Quevedo 3-1.