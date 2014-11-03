Ecuador Wrap: Top spot for Independiente
Independiente del Valle preserved their unbeaten start to the second phase of Ecuadorian Primera A competition and moved top in the process.
Daniel Angulo scored twice as Independiente came from behind to beat rivals Barcelona 2-1 at Estadio General Ruminahui del Valle de Los Chillos on Saturday.
Independiente, who have played an extra game, replaced Barcelona at the summit by two points as a result of their victory.
Barcelona hit the front after 14 minutes in the round 13 fixture; Gedy Penafiel pouncing on a rebound to put the visitors ahead.
Angulo ensured Independiente went into the break on level terms though; volleying the equaliser into the net from a corner nine minutes before half-time.
And Angulo scored the eventual match-winner in the 64th minute after his shot took a deflection.
Third-placed LDU Quito claimed back-to-back wins by upstaging rivals Emelec on Sunday.
Gerardo Alcoba's 40th-minute goal was enough for LDU Quito to walk away with maximum points and move three clear of Emelec.
In other results, a second-half comeback inspired fifth-placed El Nacional to a 2-1 win over second-bottom Olmedo.
Cellar-dwelling Manta stunned Deportivo Cuenca 2-1 thanks to Miler Castillo's 90th-minute penalty.
LDU Loja equalised in the final minute to escape Mushuc Runa with a 1-1 draw, while Universidad Catolica edged Deportivo Quito 1-0.
