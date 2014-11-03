Ecuador Wrap: Top spot for Independiente

Daniel Angulo scored twice as Independiente came from behind to beat rivals Barcelona 2-1 at Estadio General Ruminahui del Valle de Los Chillos on Saturday.

Independiente, who have played an extra game, replaced Barcelona at the summit by two points as a result of their victory.

Barcelona hit the front after 14 minutes in the round 13 fixture; Gedy Penafiel pouncing on a rebound to put the visitors ahead.

Angulo ensured Independiente went into the break on level terms though; volleying the equaliser into the net from a corner nine minutes before half-time.

And Angulo scored the eventual match-winner in the 64th minute after his shot took a deflection.

Third-placed LDU Quito claimed back-to-back wins by upstaging rivals Emelec on Sunday.

Gerardo Alcoba's 40th-minute goal was enough for LDU Quito to walk away with maximum points and move three clear of Emelec.

In other results, a second-half comeback inspired fifth-placed El Nacional to a 2-1 win over second-bottom Olmedo.

Cellar-dwelling Manta stunned Deportivo Cuenca 2-1 thanks to Miler Castillo's 90th-minute penalty.

LDU Loja equalised in the final minute to escape Mushuc Runa with a 1-1 draw, while Universidad Catolica edged Deportivo Quito 1-0.