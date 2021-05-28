Eddie Howe’s move to Celtic breaks down over backroom staff

Celtic have turned their attention away from Eddie Howe after the Englishman could not bring the backroom team he wanted to Parkhead, the PA news agency understands.

The former Bournemouth boss was the front-runner to replace Neil Lennon, who resigned in February with Old Firm rivals Rangers well on their way to stopping the Hoops’ quest for a 10th successive Premiership title.

It was widely believed that the hold-up in Howe’s appointment was due to Bournemouth being involved in the Championship play-offs, with Howe reportedly looking to bring first-team coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone as well as the Cherries’ technical director Richard Hughes to Glasgow.

Simon Weatherstone, left, with Eddie Howe during their time together at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It is understood Celtic were willing to accommodate Howe’s requests but that the former Burnley boss will not move north of the border because he is unable to assemble the backroom staff he wanted.

Celtic are now in advanced talks with another candidate and hope to make an appointment soon.

The Parkhead club told fans on Wednesday they intend to appoint their new manager “shortly” as they announced a £50 gift voucher for supporters who renew their season tickets.