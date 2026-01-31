How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere as Blues look to continue momentum under Liam Rosenior

Watch Chelsea vs West Ham United today as the Hammers aim to build on an emphatic win last weekend, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs West Ham United key information • Date: Saturday, 31 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

The first UK-televised Premier League fixture of the weekend takes a suddenly chipper West Ham across the capital to take on Liam Rosenior's Chelsea.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Hammers are showing signs of life, winning their last two games and good value for both.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs West Ham United in the UK

Chelsea vs West Ham United is the Saturday teatime Sky Sports fixture this weekend and will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Chelsea vs West Ham United in the US

Chelsea vs West Ham United is being shown in the United States on the USA Network cable channel.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV or Sling.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham United in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs West Ham United through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Chelsea vs West Ham United from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock, Stan Sport

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Chelsea vs West Ham United: Premier League preview

West Ham's win over Sunderland last week was particularly impressive but coming away from Tottenham Hotspur with three points will offer Nuno's blueprint for their game at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, though, are a much sterner test. Now sitting fifth in the Premier League courtesy of back-to-back wins of their own, the Blues knocked off Brentford and Crystal Palace to give themselves a real chance of putting a run together to kickstart the Rosenior era.

With Wolverhampton Wanderers away in their next game, there's every likelihood Chelsea go into the subsequent home match against Leeds United with four wins on the spin and vengeance in mind.

Stamford Bridge was treated to a rollercoaster Champions League win over Serie A champions Napoli on Wednesday. Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro combined for two of their three goals.

The Hammers will be more rested after a free midweek but Chelsea have enough depth for Rosenior to shuffle his pack and still demand a home win.

That's not to say the Bridge has been impenetrable this season. Six teams have taken points home from the Fulham Road this season – Brighton & Hove Albion, Sunderland and Aston Villa as winners.

Chelsea dismantled Crystal Palace last weekend, avenging one of the three home draws by winning 3-1 at Selhurst Park. Estevao, Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez got the goals.

That the Blues have scorers in form won't be lost on Nuno. After all, he's in charge of the team with more goals conceded this season than anyone else in the Premier League.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Chelsea vs West Ham United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 3-1 West Ham United

West Ham have been improved in the absence of Lucas Paqueta but home advantage could be enough to keep the likes of Joao Pedro among the goals.